Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe: The Miami Heat will miss the NBA playoffs

The Miami Heat closed last regular season with a negative net rating, 10th in the Eastern Conference. They got waxed by the Atlanta Hawks in their play-in tournament opener and trailed the Chicago Bulls in the final minutes of the elimination game, needing a career game from Max Strus just to earn the final playoff berth.

So, which were the real Heat? Over the summer, they operated as though the playoffs were the fluke, not the regular season. They let Strus and Gabe Vincent walk and spent months figuring Damian Lillard would fall in their lap. When he didn't,," he sounds like a man trying to speak success into existence. Maybe it works, or maybe there is a tipping point, and this is theirs.

The Bucks and Celtics, who respectively outbid Miami's trade offers for Lillard and Jrue Holiday, are clearly the class of the East, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who stole Strus from the Heat, are too talented to falter. The Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons are the only three teams in the conference with little to no chance of making the playoffs. headtopics.com

Butler has not played more than 65 games in a season since the 2016-17 campaign, his last in Chicago. The other Bulls from those days that Tom Thibodeau ran ragged — Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and Luol Deng — have long since passed their prime.

It will be worse in the Western Conference, where the reigning champion Denver Nuggets and reinforced Phoenix Suns might be the only playoff locks. Three of these players will not make the playoffs: Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Anthony Edwards and De'Aaron Fox. headtopics.com

Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe: The Miami Heat will miss the NBA playoffsThe 2023-24 NBA season is near, so at the end of another eventful summer we take our annual trip too close to the sun, daring you to stand the swelter of these views. This is Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe.

