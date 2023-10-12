Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe: Jayson Tatum is your 2023-24 NBA MVP

What makes a Most Valuable Player in the NBA? You will not find anything close to a consensus from the 100-member media voting panel about whether the MVP belongs to the consensus best player, the most productive player of the season, the best player on the best team or the player who adds the most value.
Well, Tatum is a 25-year-old three-time All-NBA selection (twice on the first team) who finished sixth and fourth in MVP voting the last two seasons. He averaged 30-9-5season on 60.7% true shooting for a 57-win team, and the Celtics have added two complementary All-Stars who should augment Tatum's efficiency.
Let us say that again: The two most recent scoring comparisons for Tatum's trajectory are LeBron James and Kevin Durant. James won the first of his four MVP awards in his sixth season, two years removed from his first Finals appearance. Durant won his sole MVP award in his seventh season, two years from his first Finals appearance. And Tatum is entering his seventh season ...
Tatum is currently fourth in preseason MVP odds (+700) behind Jokić (+450), Antetokounmpo (+550) and Luka Dončić (+600),, and there are plenty of reasons to believe he should be higher. Fatigue, for one. Jokić and Antetokounmpo are both recent back-to-back winners of the award, and voters are always keeping one eye on who lays in wait. (Case in point: Embiid's victory over Jokić last season.
That threshold should make All-NBA look funky this season. Five members of last year's All-NBA roster played fewer than 65 games, and another six came within a handful of games falling below the cutoff, including Embiid, Jokić and Dončić.
Add Tatum's All-Defensive ambition, and he is at least drafting the résumé of an MVP, especially if Boston exceeds its projected over/under of 54.5 regular-season wins. The Celtics are one of five teams projected to win 50 or more games, along with Milwaukee (54.5), Denver (52.5), Phoenix (51.5) and Cleveland (50.5).