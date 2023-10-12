Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe: Jayson Tatum is your 2023-24 NBA MVP

What makes a Most Valuable Player in the NBA? You will not find anything close to a consensus from the 100-member media voting panel about whether the MVP belongs to the consensus best player, the most productive player of the season, the best player on the best team or the player who adds the most value.

Well, Tatum is a 25-year-old three-time All-NBA selection (twice on the first team) who finished sixth and fourth in MVP voting the last two seasons. He averaged 30-9-5season on 60.7% true shooting for a 57-win team, and the Celtics have added two complementary All-Stars who should augment Tatum's efficiency.

Let us say that again: The two most recent scoring comparisons for Tatum's trajectory are LeBron James and Kevin Durant. James won the first of his four MVP awards in his sixth season, two years removed from his first Finals appearance. Durant won his sole MVP award in his seventh season, two years from his first Finals appearance. And Tatum is entering his seventh season ... headtopics.com

Tatum is currently fourth in preseason MVP odds (+700) behind Jokić (+450), Antetokounmpo (+550) and Luka Dončić (+600),, and there are plenty of reasons to believe he should be higher. Fatigue, for one. Jokić and Antetokounmpo are both recent back-to-back winners of the award, and voters are always keeping one eye on who lays in wait. (Case in point: Embiid's victory over Jokić last season.

That threshold should make All-NBA look funky this season. Five members of last year's All-NBA roster played fewer than 65 games, and another six came within a handful of games falling below the cutoff, including Embiid, Jokić and Dončić. headtopics.com

Add Tatum's All-Defensive ambition, and he is at least drafting the résumé of an MVP, especially if Boston exceeds its projected over/under of 54.5 regular-season wins. The Celtics are one of five teams projected to win 50 or more games, along with Milwaukee (54.5), Denver (52.5), Phoenix (51.5) and Cleveland (50.5).

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe: The Golden State Warriors are no longer serious contendersThe 2023-24 NBA season is near, so at the end of another eventful summer we take our annual trip too close to the sun, daring you to stand the swelter of these views. This is Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe.

Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe: The Golden State Warriors are no longer serious contendersThe 2023-24 NBA season is near, so at the end of another eventful summer we take our annual trip too close to the sun, daring you to stand the swelter of these views. This is Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe.

The $6 Billion That Put Biden in Hot Water May Actually Be Iranian MoneyJoe Biden has faced criticism over Iran's access to $6 billion connected to a prisoner exchange agreement with Tehran.

Hobo's 10-Year Anniversary Collection, Ref Takes NYCB: Short TakesThis week in sustainability features luxe leather without the impact and balletcore done better.

Why Byron Donalds should actually be the next speaker of the HouseChristopher Tremoglie is a commentary writer for the Washington Examiner. He is a former intern for the Department of State and a frequent guest on radio and television. His work has been featured in the Philadelphia Inquirer, National Review, and the Daily Caller and has appeared on Fox News and One America News. He graduated cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania as a double major in political science and Russian and East European studies. Follow him on X: chriswtremo

Oops: Court Documents Show Trump Knew His Manhattan Triplex Isn’t Actually 30,000 FeetThe ex-president signed a document putting the square footage at 10,996 square feet, despite later telling banks it was almost triple the size.