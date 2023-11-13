Hot early Black Friday deals on earbuds let you save big on the Pixel Buds, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and many more

The holiday season approaches swiftly, but some early Black Friday deals are already making a splash, especially in the world of wireless earbuds. The official savings event is still some time away, yet there are fantastic offers for audiophiles and casual listeners alike to choose from right now. Amazingly, some discounts reach a remarkable 50% off.

Whether you're a Google Pixel fan eyeing the Pixel Buds at 44% off, which gives you $80 in savings, or an Apple aficionado considering the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case at $69 off (26% discount), there's a deal tailored for every user's needs and preferences. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, with their sleek design and impressive sound quality, are arguably the best choice. They offer high-end features, now at half the price, as Amazon sells them at 50% off! And for those seeking exceptional noise cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are available with a 29% discount, saving you $80. These early Black Friday deals give you a wonderful opportunity to get top-tier earbuds at a fraction of the cost. Of course, there’s something for everyone here

