Hot Chocolate: The Perfect Winter Drink

You know those people who drink iced coffee all year round, no matter the temperature? Well, that's how I feel about hot chocolate. I don't need to wait for leaves to start falling—or for snow to top the roofs of New York—before I begin melting squares of Portugal’sAnd I'm fairly flexible when it comes to garnishes: mini marshmallows, cinnamon sticks, star anise—I like it all. But not as much as I love to spike what’s in my my mug.

I'm not even particularly stringent about how to top off my hot chocolate. Rum, bourbon, mezcal? Works for me. Because the thing is, nearly every spirit works quite well with a rich, well-made hot cocoa—with each lending the drink different notes and characteristics. When I’m looking to make a heat-forward blend I almost always use an agave-based liquor like mezcal, which tends to highlight the presence of chile. When it’s robust sweetness I’m in the mood for, I reach for. And for added complexity in a dark hot chocolate, I typically add toasted baking spices—plus a small splash of spiced rum or Cogna

