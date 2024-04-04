Hot Air Balloon Pilot in Arizona Crash Had Ketamine in System

The pilot of a hot air balloon that crashed in the Arizona desert and killed four people earlier this year had elevated levels of ketamine in his system, according to reports. Cornelius van der Walt, 37, had enough ketamine in his blood to be considered impaired for driving, according to a medical examiner ’s report obtained by USA Today. The report said he did not have a prescription for the drug, and that rescue crews that tried to revive him did not utilize the drug.

Van der Walt, a resident of Eloy who was originally from South Africa, was piloting the balloon when it carried 13 adults on Jan. 14. Eight skydivers jumped before any issues with the balloon arose, while Van der Walt and four others remained on board. The balloon crashed into an empty field in a desert area 65 miles southeast of Phoenix after an "unspecified problem," according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released on Jan. 2

