Hospitals in Gaza are in a dire situation, health care workers say

Palestinian children wounded in Israeli strikes are brought to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Oct. 11, 2023. Surgeon Sara Alsaqa told ABC News all the ICU beds are full, the hospital is running out of everything and they are doing 24 hour shifts with only a few hours of rest.continues, putting the lives of civilians and health care workers at risk.

Dr. Ahmad Almoqadam, who works at Al Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, told ABC News the facility has a shortage of water and medication, as well as a scarcity of blood to use for transfusions."There is a severe lack of blood product to cover these injured people for transfusion,' he said.

A boy is treated for injuries at a hospital in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Oct.12, 2023, as battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières, aka MSF) told ABC News earlier this week in a statement that a large number of patients received at one of their clinics in Gaza City were children, and that women and children overall make up a disproportionate number of patients injured by air strikes.

"We are talking about more than a million human beings," MSF said in the statement. "'Unprecedented' doesn't even cover the medical humanitarian impact of this. Gaza is being flattened, thousands of people are dying. This must stop now. We condemn Israel's demand in the strongest possible terms.

"Hospitals have only a few hours of electricity each day as they are forced to ration depleting fuel reserves and rely on generators to sustain the most critical functions," the WHO said in a press release. "Even these functions will have to cease in a few days, when fuel stocks are due to run out.

