Hospitality workers, Las Vegas casinos in crunch time for labor talks

The culinary workers union and bartenders union represent workers at properties around the city, including those operated by MGM Resorts International. Workers are negotiating for a new five-year contract to boost wages and benefits as tourism in Las Vegas recovers from depressed visitor levels during the pandemic.
The Las Vegas unions are among the most powerful in the United States, covering workers that wait tables, clean hotel rooms and prepare food. Their demands mirror similar activity in shipping, rail and auto industries where employees have sought better compensation due to the higher cost of living as unemployment stays low.
"The companies have an opportunity to do the right thing and step up and get a contract done, but if not there could be a strike any time after that," said Ted Pappageorge, Secretary-Treasurer for the culinary union. "Any time after October 6th, there could be a strike," he said. headtopics.com
Over 3.3 million people visited Las Vegas in August 2023, a 7% decrease from levels during the same period in 2019 before the pandemic, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Average room rates were $158.47 in August, a 31% increase from the same period 2019.
The unions met with MGM Resorts on Tuesday, and is scheduled to meet Caesars on Wednesday and Wynn on Friday. Pappageorge said the unions have proposed the largest wage increases ever negotiated in their history, reduced workload and room quotas for housekeepers, better safety protections for workers, among others.The casinos did not immediately respond to requests for comments. headtopics.com