Hosemann calls for free community college tuition

by Bobby Harrison, Mississippi Today October 27, 2023 Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann told Mississippi business leaders Thursday he wants to make the state’s 15 two-year colleges tuition free. Speaking at the annual Mississippi Economic Council’s Hobnob event, designed to allow the state’s business leaders to hear from political leaders, Hosemann said providing free tuition for community college students would help grow the Mississippi economy.

The amount of the tuition not paid for by the grants and scholarships would be paid for by the state. Hosemann said a bill will be drafted to be considered during the 2024 session. The program would cost the state $25 million annually when fully enacted, Hosemann estimated. He also said most likely students would be required to meet certain standards in high school to be eligible for the program.

