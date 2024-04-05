Horseshoe Crabs Have Seen More Solar Eclipses Than Humans

An image of an Atlantic Horseshoe Crab, Limulus polyphemus, wearing proper eye protection for viewing the Sun before a Total Solar Eclipse. In a paper published on the 1st April, author Mark Popinchalk reported upon a fascinating piece of research focussing on which animal has seen the most solar eclipses ! It turns out that, whilst us humans have seen our fair share we are nowhere near the top of the list.

According to Popinchalk, the horseshoe crabs have seen a staggering 138 trillion solar eclipses across the entire species. We are hot on their heels but it won’t be until about 10 million years that we catch up! On Monday we will be treated to another total solar eclipse across many parts of the globe. As the eclipse progresses – which is the result of a perfect Earth, Moon and Sun alignment – the Moon blocks sunlight from reaching parts of the Earth. When the Moon is directly between the two, from parts of the Earth, the Sun is completely blocked and we see a total solar eclips

