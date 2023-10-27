Horror Villain Face-Offs We Would Love to See on the Big Screen

From classic slashers to modern-day icons, these six sets of horror villains would most likely make for extremely entertaining crossover films as well as brutally epic battles. This list will explore what these films could potentially look like, and which villain would reign over the other.A killer clown face-off is something that has been needed in the horror genre for a while now.

Initially, the Sawyer and the Firefly clans could see each other as companions, and even exact terror on unsuspecting victims together. However, the two would eventually grow tired of each other. I believe that while the Firefly family may get the best of the Sawyer family at some points, Leatherface would ultimately slaughter the Firefly clan before his family makes them for dinner.are otherworldly beings that punish the guilty.

In a hypothetical film featuring Pinhead and Candyman, I could see the cenobites terrorizing a group of young people whom Candyman feels don’t deserve to die. Since Candyman is a fairer horror villain than many others, I think that he would ultimately sacrifice himself to save the innocent, resulting in Pinhead ripping Candyman apart and taking him to hell. But there could always be a sequel. headtopics.com

Since Ghostface taunts people with their signature voice-changer, they would try to get into Michael’s head — but you can’t scare the boogeyman. Michael would ultimately stab Ghostface continuously, defeating whoever decided to don the costume.because they have a similar stature but are distinctly unique. Esther is a 30-something-year-old woman with hypopituitarism, which stunts her growth. She poses as a child and kills, while M3gan is a murderous robot doll.

A film crossover between the two villains could see Esther moving into a home with a new family following the events of the recent Orphan prequel, but this family has their hands on the robotic M3gan. Esther is maniacal and conniving and would try to mess with M3gan’s wiring. I could see M3gan trying to protect the family she lives with while still partaking in her fair share of carnage. headtopics.com

