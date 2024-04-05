Horror Movies and Eclipses: A Perfect Combination

In a horror movie, an eclipse—a surreal occurrence that can shroud a sunny day in total darkness, or blot the moon from the night sky—is an excellent way to telegraph that something ominous will soon happen, as well as emphasize the idea that cosmic forces are controlling the fate of its characters. With a historic total solar eclipse coming April 8, you’ve got just enough time to prepare yourself by getting your safety glasses in order...

and considering all the worst-case scenarios explored in these films. Bloody Birthday (1981) One June day in an idyllic California town, three women give birth precisely as the sun is being blotted out by an eclipse. Ten years later, the brats have all become extreme versions of The Bad Seed, attacking their peers, parents, teachers, and basically anyone who gets in the way of their murderous good times. Like many slasher films of its era, Bloody Birthday is mean-spirited, but somehow also fun at the same time. (Streaming free with ads on Tub

