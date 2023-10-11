Hornets waive former first-round draft pick Kai Jones days after he requested a trade

FILE - Charlotte Hornets’ Kai Jones grabs a rebound against Los Angeles Lakers’ Sacha Killeya-Jones, left, during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game July 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Hornets announced Saturday, Sept. 30, that the 2021 first-round draft pick Jones will not participate in training camp due to personal reasons.

The 19th overall pick in 2021 out of Texas, Jones appeared in 67 games in two seasons with the Hornets, averaging 2.7 points in 9.1 minutes per game.

