Hornets star has arrest warrant issued for alleged protective order violation from domestic charge: report

The Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges reportedly has a warrant out for his arrest after he allegedly violated a protective order. The 25-year-old was arrested last year and faced three felony charges after a domestic incident with his girlfriend, Mychelle Johnson, the mother of his two children. But he avoided jail time.
Bridges will have to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 52 weeks of parenting classes as part of the agreement. He also will be required to do 100 hours of community service and undergo a weekly drug test. During Bridges' three-year probation, he will not be permitted to own guns or ammunition.
