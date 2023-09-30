Hornets' Kai Jones missing training camp after bizarre social media posts

Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones dunks during the first half of a game against the Orlando Magic March 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C."There is not currently a timetable for his return to the team," the Hornets said in a statement.

"I’ve had a higher fg% than those guys since I came out the womb and none of them can guard me so know your ball before you talk," Jones said. Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones, left, talks with an assistant prior to a game against the Chicago Bulls at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., March 31, 2023.The Hornets open up camp next week.

Jones was a standout collegiate player at Texas before he turned pro. Charlotte acquired him after theselected him with the No. 19 overall pick in 2021. He’s played in 67 games for the Hornets over the last two years, averaging 2.7 points per game.

Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones (23) dribbles against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter July 5, 2023.