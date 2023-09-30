Hornets C Kai Jones to remain away from team indefinitely after bizarre social media posts

Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones will not be joining the team in training camp next week due to 'personal reasons,' the team announced Saturday. CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 25: Kai Jones #23 of the Charlotte Hornets warms up before their game against the Miami Heat at Spectrum Center on February 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The news comes weeks after a string of bizarre posts from Jones on social media that had some concerned about his wellbeing.
The news comes weeks after a string of bizarre posts from Jones on social media that had some concerned about his wellbeing. There is reportedly no timetable for his return."The Charlotte Hornets announced today that forward/center Kai Jones will not participate in Training Camp due to personal reasons. There is not currently a timetable for his return to the team. Out of respect for the personal nature of the situation, the Hornets will not have any additional public comments regarding the matter at this time."
Hornets Release Statement Regarding Kai Jones’ SituationThe Charlotte Hornets organization provides an update.