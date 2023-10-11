Hope fades that Congress can link Ukraine and Israel aid

House lawmakers from both parties are increasingly skeptical that there will be enough support to pair aid to Ukraine with aid to Israel — even as senior members indicate all options remain under consideration.

Lawmakers across the spectrum left a classified briefing on the attacks in Israel pledging to get assistance quickly to the U.S. ally, yet muddled about what a protracted fight over the next speaker could mean for deploying resources quickly.(R-Texas) told reporters after the closed-door meeting. “They’ve had discussions with .

President Joe Biden hasn’t formally asked Congress to approve more money for Israel, but said on Tuesday that an appeal is coming soon. Following the surprise attacks by Hamas over the weekend,for its Iron Dome air defenses. Democrats and Republicans were quick to close ranks and promise to provide whatever Israel needs.Biden sent to lawmakers in August has languished. headtopics.com

GOP leaders have proposed tacking border security policies and funding to any future Ukraine package as a potential compromise — and now some lawmakers have floated including funds for Israel’s security needs.

McCaul said he had a conversation with White House Budget Director Shalanda Young on Tuesday and that the White House is “very open” to a deal on Ukraine funding that includes increased spending on the border — and that the Senate would also be amenable to such a deal.(D-Ill.) said the U.S. headtopics.com

“There’s parallels here. They are different conflicts, but some of those issues are the same: the U.S. showing consistent determination to defend an ally,” Quigley said. While Congress is paralyzed by the House’s leadership battle, the Biden administration has been using existing authorities and pots of money to help both Ukraine and Israel. House Armed Services ranking member“I think in the long run, that’s going to be something we’re going to have to balance as we’re also ramping up production, which has been going on for a while,” he said.

