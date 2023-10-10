Honkai: Star Rail - Jingliu Character Builds (Light Cones, Relics, Team Comps)

Quick Links Using Jingliu’s best build in Honkai: Star Rail, including her strongest Light Cones, Relics, and team comps, will allow the DPS character to improve the amount of damage she inflicts against opponents. Jingliu, who was previously introduced as an NPC in story missions, has now been added as a playable character in Honkai: Star Rail 1.
By equipping it, Jingliu gets a 20% bonus to CRIT DMG. Additionally, when an ally gets attacked or loses HP, Jingliu gets a stack of Eclipse, up to three stacks. Each stack of Eclipse increases the DMG of her next attack by 14%.
A fine substitute for her signature Light Cone is Clara’s 5-star weapon in Honkai: Star Rail, Something Irreplaceable. This Light Cone increases Jingliu’s ATK by a whopping 24%, which is a great deal since she relies heavily on the stat. Jingliu also restores HP equal to 8% of her ATK when she is hit or defeats an enemy. headtopics.com
Honkai: Star Rail also has a solid F2P (free-to-play) option that goes well with Jingliu. On The Fall Of An Aeon fits her smoothly, increasing her ATK by 8% every time she attacks, up to four times. When she inflicts a Weakness Break, her DMG will increase by 12% for two turns.
Best Relics, Ornaments, & Stats For Jingliu So far, there is only one Relic set that makes sense for Jingliu in Honkai: Star Rail. Hunter of Glacial Forest is the best set for the character, as it revolves around her main source of damage, and compensates her with even more damage. With two pieces, Jingliu will see a 10% boost to Ice DMG, the element that she uses in battle. headtopics.com
Two alternatives to Rutilant Arena are Celestial Differentiator or Inert Salsotto. The former is meant to increase the user’s CRIT DMG by 16% and, when the stat reaches 120% or higher, after entering battle, their CRIT Rate in Honkai: Star Rail increases by 60% until the end of their first attack. This is a solid way of enhancing the damage Jingliu deals when she lands a CRIT attack.