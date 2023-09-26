Hong Kong stocks decline for second session as Nikkei 225 drops

Asia-Pacific stocks mostly dropped Tuesday, Sept. 26, with the Hong Kong market declining for the second day. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 1.5% to... Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index HSI, -1.48% declined 1.5% to 17,466.90, while Japan's Nikkei 225 Index NIK, -1.11% declined 1.1% to 32,315.05. China's Shanghai Composite Index SHCOMP, -0.43% fell 0.4% to 3,102.
27, and Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index STI, -0.01% was flat at 3,215.14. The KOSPI Composite Index 180721, -1.31% of South Korean stocks declined 1.3% to 2,462.97, while the S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index XJO, -0.54% of Australian stocks fell 0.5% to 7,038.20.
Of the the Hang Seng Index constituents, glass/glass products company Xinyi Glass Holdings 868, -6.17% saw the largest drop in Hong Kong, as shares weakened 6.2% on Tuesday. Shares of optical instruments firm Sunny Optical Technology 2382, -5.60% and sporting goods retailing company Li Ning 2331, -5.18% dropped 5.6% and 5.2%, respectively.
Shares of pharmaceuticals company Hansoh Pharmaceutical 3692, +2.99% saw the largest increase in Hong Kong on Tuesday, as shares added 3.0%. Shares of jewelry retailing firm Chow Tai Fook Jewellery 1929, +2.87% and gas utilities company ENN Energy Holdings 2688, +2.64% rose 2.9% and 2.6%, respectively. headtopics.com
Asia-Pacific stocks mostly dropped Tuesday, Sept. 26, with the Hong Kong market declining for the second day.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index HSI, -1.48% declined 1.5% to 17,466.90, while Japan's Nikkei 225 Index NIK, -1.11% declined 1.1% to 32,315.05.
China's Shanghai Composite Index SHCOMP, -0.43% fell 0.4% to 3,102.27, and Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index STI, -0.01% was flat at 3,215.14. The KOSPI Composite Index 180721, -1.31% of South Korean stocks declined 1.3% to 2,462.97, while the S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index XJO, -0.54% of Australian stocks fell 0.5% to 7,038.20.
Of the the Hang Seng Index constituents, glass/glass products company Xinyi Glass Holdings 868, -6.17% saw the largest drop in Hong Kong, as shares weakened 6.2% on Tuesday.
Shares of optical instruments firm Sunny Optical Technology 2382, -5.60% and sporting goods retailing company Li Ning 2331, -5.18% dropped 5.6% and 5.2%, respectively.
Shares of pharmaceuticals company Hansoh Pharmaceutical 3692, +2.99% saw the largest increase in Hong Kong on Tuesday, as shares added 3.0%.
Shares of jewelry retailing firm Chow Tai Fook Jewellery 1929, +2.87% and gas utilities company ENN Energy Holdings 2688, +2.64% rose 2.9% and 2.6%, respectively.
Of the Nikkei 225 Index constituents, pharmaceuticals company Eisai Co Ltd 4523, -5.21% saw the largest decrease Tuesday, as shares fell 5.2%
Shares of pharmaceuticals firm Daiichi Sankyo 4568, -4.30% and semiconductors company SCREEN Holdings 7735, -3.83% weakened 4.3% and 3.8%, respectively.
Also in Japan, life insurance company T&D Holdings 8795, +3.58% saw the largest increase Tuesday, as shares rose 3.6%.
Shares of securities/commodity exchange activities firm Japan Exchange Group 8697, +2.39% and central banking company Fukuoka Financial Group 8354, +2.34% increased 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.