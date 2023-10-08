Hong Kong’s morning trading session delayed due to typhoon

Trade on Hong Kong’s stock market in the morning will be delayed due to a typhoon alert issued by the government, which is currently at signal No. 8, and a black Rainstorm Warning.

“If typhoon signal No. 8 or above, black rainstorm warning, or any announcement of extreme Conditions, remains issued at 9:00 am Hong Kong time, the morning trading session for all markets will be cancelled,” Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said Monday.

HKEX said that if the signal or any announcement of extreme conditions is canceled before noon, the securities and derivatives markets will resume trading in the afternoon. Trading for the whole day will be canceled if typhoon signal No. 8 or any announcement of extreme conditions remains issued at noon, the bourse said. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Hong Kong Increases Crypto Exchange Scrutiny Following JPEX FiascoCrypto Blog

Hong Kong cancels scores of flights as Tropical Storm Koinu draws nearerScores of flights in Hong Kong have been canceled as Tropical Storm Koinu nears the southern Chinese city after leaving one dead and over 300 injured in Taiwan

Hong Kong cancels scores of flights as Tropical Storm Koinu draws nearerScores of flights in Hong Kong have been canceled as Tropical Storm Koinu nears the southern Chinese city after leaving one dead and over 300 injured in Taiwan

Hong Kong cancela decenas de vuelos ante la llegada de la tormenta tropical KoinuDocenas de vuelos se cancelaron en Hong Kong el domingo conforme la tormenta tropical Koinu se acercaba a la ciudad sureña china tras dejar un muerto y 300 heridos en Taiwán.

Months of fires, floods and climate disaster in GreeceMithil Aggarwal is a Hong Kong-based reporter/producer for NBC News.

Hong Kong cancels scores of flights as Tropical Storm Koinu draws nearerScores of flights in Hong Kong have been canceled as Tropical Storm Koinu nears the southern Chinese city after leaving one dead and over 300 injured in Taiwan. Koinu is expected to skirt about 43 miles from Hong Kong on Sunday night, dumping heavy showers. The storm is forecast to move across the coastal waters of neighboring Guangdong province on Sunday and Monday. Koinu is packing maximum winds of 55 mph and gusts of up to 76 mph. Hong Kong on Sunday raised a storm signal, effectively shuttin