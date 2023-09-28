Hong Kong’s Hang Sang rebounds in Asian markets, US PCE eyed

Asian stocks recover from their 10-month lows, but investors remain concerned about rising interest rates that weighed on sentiment. Investors await Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Asian stocks struggle as rate fears linger, Hong Kong rebounds By Investing.comAsian stocks struggle as rate fears linger, Hong Kong rebounds

‘AGT’ Season 18 Finale: Judges Make Plans to Hang After Show Wraps!‘AGT’ judges Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel talk about spending time together after the show concludes. ‘AGT’ season finale airs at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.\r



Stock market today: Asian shares fall over China worries, Seoul trading closed for a holidayAsian shares were mostly lower Thursday in subdued trading on looming worries about China property woes.

Stock market today: Asian shares mostly lower after Wall Street retreat deepensShares in Asia are mostly higher, shrugging off a sharp decline on Wall Street that took benchmarks back to where they were in June.

13-year-old Chinese skateboarder wins gold at Asian Games, eyes the Paris OlympicsA 13-year-old girl from China has won a gold medal in stakeboarding at the Asian Games

Skateboarder Cui, 13, becomes China's youngest Asian Games gold medallistCui Chenxi became China's youngest Asian Games gold medallist on Wednesday after the 13-year-old skateboarder won the women's street event on day four of competition in Hangzhou.

(PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred measure of consumer inflation due later on Friday. The annual consumer inflation for August is expected to decline from 4.2% YoY to 3.9%.Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.