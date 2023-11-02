Hong Kong plans to target tokenization with new regulatory requirements, officials say

“We have been asked many times whether JPEX will affect our determination to grow the web3 market,” Hui said. “The answer is a clear no.” Another area the regulators are focusing on is exploring how to expand their remit to cover buying and selling of virtual assets beyond trades taking place on trading platforms, according to Hui.

“In fact, we, ourselves, assisted the government to issue the world's first-ever tokenized government green bond earlier this year in order to demonstrate the compatibility of Hong Kong's legal and regulatory environment with this very new issuance format,” Yue said.

“Moving forward, we can expect a rise in the tokenization of differences in order to support the gradual adoption of tokenization,” Yue said. “I will also expect that there will be increased use of blockchain-based payment methods, including things like stablecoin wallets or tokenized deposits offered by the banks.”Julia Leung, chief executive officer of the SFC, also said that the regulator plans to issue two circulars about tokenization later today.

Leung added that another pending circular will focus on the SFC’s requirements for issuing authorized funds. “There will be additional safeguards — all the expectations that we have on it.”

