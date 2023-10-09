Hong Kong eyes stronger economic and trade ties with Thailand to expand role in Asia

FILE - Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks at a reception following a flag raising ceremony for the celebration of 74th National Day of the People's Republic of China at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong on Oct. 1, 2023. Lee said Tuesday, Oct.

Chief Executive John Lee said at a weekly press briefing that he and Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin agreed during a meeting on Monday that the two sides have “good and close relations" and that they would promote more exchanges between their people.

Lee's administration wants to expand the city's role in Southeast Asia to boost economic growth for the financial hub after years of COVID-19 restrictions. headtopics.com

Srettha arrived in Hong Kong on Sunday for a three-day trip.

Members of the trade bloc hope the initiative, encompassing about a third of world trade and business activity, will help power their recoveries from the pandemic.

Read more:

ABC »

Hong Kong and Japan lead gains in Asia as investors shake off pressures from Hamas attackJapan and South Korea return to trade for the first day after the Hamas attack.

Google’s Asia-Pacific Women Founders Fund Picks First Batch Of AI StartupsI'm an associate editor at Forbes, based in Hong Kong, covering Asia's most successful businesspeople and up-and-coming entrepreneurs. I edit the Korea's 50 Richest and 100 to Watch lists, and help research and write other Asia-related lists, including 30 Under 30 Asia and Hong Kong's 50 Richest. Previously I was a reporter covering law firms at Thomson Reuters and The American Lawyer's Law.com. You can email me at jkang[at]forbes.com and follow me on Twitter johnhjkang.

One Of Hong Kong’s Oldest And Biggest Shipping Companies Is Looking To Startups For New Ways To Go GreenerI'm an associate editor at Forbes, based in Hong Kong, covering Asia's most successful businesspeople and up-and-coming entrepreneurs. I edit the Korea's 50 Richest and 100 to Watch lists, and help research and write other Asia-related lists, including 30 Under 30 Asia and Hong Kong's 50 Richest. Previously I was a reporter covering law firms at Thomson Reuters and The American Lawyer's Law.com. You can email me at jkang[at]forbes.com and follow me on Twitter johnhjkang.

Hong Kong eyes stronger economic and trade ties with Thailand to expand its role in Southeast AsiaHong Kong's leader says the city will seek to strengthen its economic and trade ties with Thailand after a meeting with the country’s prime minister. Chief Executive John Lee said at a weekly press briefing on Tuesday that he and Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin agreed during a meeting a day earlier that the two sides have “good and close relations' and that they would promote more exchanges between their people. Lee’s administration is seeking to further expand the Chinese financial hub's r

Hong Kong eyes stronger economic and trade ties with Thailand to expand its role in Southeast AsiaHong Kong's leader says the city will seek to strengthen its economic and trade ties with...