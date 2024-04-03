Honda Sales Surge in Q1 2024, Civic Leads the Way

Overall Honda sales surged 20.9% in Q1 2024, with the Civic leading the charge with a 36% increase. The CR-V also saw impressive growth of over 41%. While Honda thrived, Acura saw a 9.2% decline in sales. This slump was driven by a drop in demand for the Integra (-15.8%), TLX (-29.3%), and MDX (-26.8%). The RDX was the only Acura model to experience positive sales growth in Q1, with a significant increase of 48.6% compared to the previous year.

Sales of the Honda Civic are on the rise at the beginning of the year, but its chassis mate, the Acura Integra, is experiencing less favorable results. Unfortunately for the near-premium brand, this mirrors a broader trend of declining sales in Q1 2024. In all, Honda managed to move 61,929 Civics in the first three months of the year, 36 percent more than it did in 2023, when it sold 45,548 vehicles. That growth made the Civic the second-best performing vehicle in Honda's lineup, behind only the CR-

