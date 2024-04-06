Honda Accord: A Towering Example of Smart Engineering

From the January 2024 issue of Car and Driver.If there were a Mount Rushmore of cars, a likeness of the Accord would be George Washington. Honda 's stalwart sedan has long been a towering example of smart engineering, a clear-eyed and consistent vision of what a great family sedan should be. This is the 38th time the Accord has earned a 10Best spot since our award's 1983 inaugural year, the most of any model from any manufacturer.
The reason for the Accord's winning streak is simple but one that's hard for other companies to duplicate: continuous improvement of a single model over decades. While most OEMs make incremental improvements, Honda seemingly has a sixth sense for nailing the family-car formula. Generational upgrades have resulted in the Accord becoming bigger, roomier, nimbler, more powerful, quicker, more fuel efficient, more luxurious, better equipped, and more fun to driv
