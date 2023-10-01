'Homo Perfectus!': Why the U-Men Are the X-Men Villains the MCU Actually Needs

It is inevitable that the X-Men will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but how they appear, and what elements of their fictional world they will bring into the MCU, remain wide open to speculation.

It is inevitable that the X-Men will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but how they appear, and what elements of their fictional world they will bring into the MCU, remain wide open to speculation. One vital source of material they should mine from is Grant Morrison's iconic New X-Men run from 2001-2004 – including adapting one of Morrison's wildest creations: the U-Men.

First appearing in New X-Men Annual (2001) #1 – written by Grant Morrison, with art by Leinil Francis Yu – the U-Men, under the leadership of John Sublime, would go on to be a central antagonist throughout Morrison's run on New X-Men.

A group of fanatics, seeking to convert themselves into "homo perfectus" by harvesting and appropriating the organs and body parts of mutants, the U-Men are exactly unique, terrifying villain the MCU needs to incorporate.

The U-Men Are The Natural Extension Of The X-Men In The MCU Grant Morrison's New X-Men run, which began in 2001, was full groundbreaking ideas, but few were as delightfully terrifying to readers as the U-Men, a cult inspired by Dr. John Sublime's book "The Third Species" – a text which advocated for the idea of "the Recycled Man," humans who have grafted mutant parts onto themselves to form the eponymous third species, dubbed "homo perfectus." The doctrine was, of course, truly deranged, and as Morrison's run would go on to elaborate, was in fact a product of Sublime's antagonism toward all life, human and mutant alike, and his desire to use them to destroy one another.

Morrison's New X-Men Should Influence The MCU's Mutants The ranks of the U-Men, however, were rigidly dogmatic followers of Sublime, and what he claimed to believe. As out there and conceptually wild as Morrison's New X-Men could get, the U-Men were presented as a violent, realistic threat to mutantkind – one that would be an appropriate fit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a natural extension of adding mutants to the fray. Adding the X-Men franchise to the MCU will be about more than integrating X-Men characters into the films' ongoing narrative; it will be able telling classic X-Men stories in new and exciting ways, while also furthering the MCU's grand design.

The U-Men are a classic X-Men villain group because their cause was ideological, but it was more a more complex spin on the franchise's traditional human supremacist enemies; the U-Men were a threat to all mutantkind, targeting the vulnerable, the kind of nemesis that any MCU hero would be happy to take on alongside their new mutant allies. As antagonists, they could be depicted with a range of stolen mutant abilities, making them formidable counterparts for the heroes in action scenes. At the same time, they can be portrayed as Morrison wrote them in New X-Men: geeks, desperate to transcend their human forms, a mix of monsters and misguided, vulnerable individuals.

As villains, the U-Men can be portrayed as a mix of sinister and sympathetic, with the group's large number of adherents affording filmmakers the ability to have fanatically loyal adherents alongside doubting, second-guessing members. The organization has the potential to be a sustainable threat in the MCU – and their leader, Sublime, in the villain's human form, could be a vehicle for yet another charismatic actor to make their entry into the film series, as the first and most dangerous adversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new X-Men.