Homeschooling outpacing private and public schools in education trends: Study

In research recently conducted, the number of homeschooled children has soared by 51% in the last six years, while private school enrollment has only increased by 7% and public school enrollment has decreased by 4%.A district-by-district look at home schooling’s explosive growth, which a Post analysis finds has far outpaced the rate at private and public schools" https://t.co/wtZrYsgrJM pic.twitter.

The places with the largest growth in homeschooling since 2017 are Washington, D.C., by 108%, New York by 103%, South Dakota by 94%, and California by 78%.In 2019, homeschooling families prioritized their concern about the school environment, dissatisfaction with academic instruction, and desire to provide religious instruction, according to the Reason Foundation.

A September poll found that 46% of parents were not satisfied by their local schools being"influenced too much by liberal viewpoints.” Homeschooling has grown in its appeal to non-white populations, including recent census data revealing that the number of black households using homeschooling jumped from 3.3% in the spring of 2020 to 16.1% that fall, the largest jump in any racial group.

Co-op communities, home school tutors, community sports, and special home school community programs have contributed to making the homeschooling experience easier for families.Post-pandemic remote working for parents has also eliminated or reduced childcare costs, commuting costs, and the cost of private school tuition for large families seeking more control over their children's education.

