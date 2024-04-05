Homer Delgado Appointed as New Uvalde Police Chief

Homer Delgado takes over as the new chief. Delgado has been with Uvalde PD for just under a year. Before that, he was police chief in Dilly, which is near Uvalde.UVALDE, Texas — Interim Uvalde Police Chief Homer Delgado will soon drop the interim title. The city announced Thursday that he’s the new permanent replacement for Daniel Rodriguez , Delgado has been with the Uvalde Police Department for 11 months and served as the interim chief since Rodriguez's resignation.

Rodriguez, who was out of town during the shooting at Robb Elementary that left 19 students and two teachers dead, stepped down shortly aftercame out that cleared Uvalde officers of wrongdoing in their response to the shooting. It’s a report that outraged victims’ families. Before coming to Uvalde, Delgado was chief of the Dilly Police Department, which is about 60 miles to the southeast of Uvald

Homer Delgado Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez Uvalde Police Department Dilly Police Department Robb Elementary

