Homeowners frustrated with police response to squatter in their home

Video from the Mendez family shows people entering their home through a window. Yudith says the man is a squatter who refuses to leave. (Courtesy Mendez Family)ThumbnailWe brought you the story of the Mendezes on Monday. They purchased a fixer-upper home and hired a man to do some tile work. They agreed he could stay there temporarily while he finished the job, and even made him sign a contract.

Yudith and Abram Mendez, the homeowners, have called the police several times to deal with this situation, but they say they aren't satisfied with the result. "The police were no help at all," Abram said. "It was like a rigged system from the beginning almost."We reached out to San Antonio police Tuesday to ask about their eviction processes. A spokesperson pointed us to another department in the city and to the county constable office for our eviction questions.One was filed as a civil report with the constable's offic

