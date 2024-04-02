Homeowners Face Higher Monthly Payments Amid Rising Home Prices

The average homeowner with a near record-low mortgage rate would see their monthly payment shoot up 132%, or roughly $1,800, in order to move up to a 25% more expensive home. Home prices in February were 5.5% higher than they were a year earlier. Higher mortgage rates usually cool both prices and demand, as they did last year, but that's not the case now. There are still too few homes for sale because current homeowners can't afford to move, and it's keeping prices high.

Home prices in February were 5.5% higher than they were in February of last year, according to CoreLogic. That annual comparison is shrinking slightly, but the price gain from January to February was nearly twice what it normally is for that time of year, suggesting this Spring's market started out strong despite higher interest rates. The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage hit its latest high in October, briefly crossing over 8%. It then dropped back into the 6% range for much of December and all of Januar

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dramatic confrontation: Spring homeowners face pleas for mercy from gun-wielding burglarA Spring man is in custody after a botched home robbery led to a bizarre interaction with a homeowner.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Homeowners Face Squatters Taking Over Their HomesHomeowners are facing a growing problem of squatters fraudulently claiming a right to be in their homes while they are away. Police are unable to help, leaving owners to file eviction lawsuits that can take months or years to resolve. Squatters are living freely in these homes, causing damage and selling off owners' belongings.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

High homeowners insurance rates scaring away Florida homebuyers, other states face the same issueFlorida has the highest homeowners insurance rates in the country, closely followed by Oklahoma, Mississippi and Texas.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

State Farm to cut 72,000 home insurance policies | What options do homeowners have?State Farm, California's largest home insurance provider, says it won't be renewing tens of thousands of policies beginning this summer.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »

3 home equity questions homeowners should ask nowConsidering utilizing your home equity this spring? Here are three questions to ask yourself now.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

25 New Home Nightmares That Left Homeowners With Regrets'We were prepared for renovation hassles, tax and insurance disasters, and even increasing maintenance costs — but we were NOT prepared for this…”

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »