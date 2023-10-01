Homeowner tied up by man he rented room to on Airbnb

10/1/2023 8:49 PM

The victim's child and mother were home at the the robbery. but they were left unharmed.

KIRO7Seattle

Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content DeskKhalil Hamilton

(Gwinnett County Police Department/Gwinnett County Police Department)Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content DeskGWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a man who is accused of tying up a homeowner of a room he rented on Airbnb in Gwinnett County, Georgia last week.

