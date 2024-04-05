Homeless Population in Riverfront Park Forced to Remove Belongings

The homeless population living along riverfront park had until 3 p.m. on Friday to remove their belongings or have them taken by the City of Harrisburg ’s public works . Help Ministries through Christian Churches United helps offer several services to those experiencing homelessness in Dauphin County . The group provides street outreach, meeting those where they’re at to bring food, blankets, and even case management services.
Program director of Help Ministries, Leah Payne said moving the people out of Riverfront Park is going increase their need for services. However, she said there will be such an increased need, they’re not sure they will be able to meet it
Homeless Riverfront Park Harrisburg Public Works Help Ministries Christian Churches United Services Homelessness Dauphin County
