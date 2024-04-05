Homeless Population in Riverfront Park Forced to Remove Belongings

The homeless population living along riverfront park had until 3 p.m. on Friday to remove their belongings or have them taken by the City of Harrisburg ’s public works . Help Ministries through Christian Churches United helps offer several services to those experiencing homelessness in Dauphin County . The group provides street outreach, meeting those where they’re at to bring food, blankets, and even case management services.

Program director of Help Ministries, Leah Payne said moving the people out of Riverfront Park is going increase their need for services. However, she said there will be such an increased need, they’re not sure they will be able to meet it

Homeless Riverfront Park Harrisburg Public Works Help Ministries Christian Churches United Services Homelessness Dauphin County

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Illinois grant to help Elmhurst Park District open dog parkElmhurst Park District officials plan to repurpose a long-closed and vacant trailer park in unincorporated south Elmhurst as Canine Corner, the city’s first community dog park, with help from a $25…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Harrisburg sets deadline for unhoused to remove tents, belongings from Riverfront ParkThe move is intended to clear out encampments.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

Harrisburg to remove Riverfront Park homeless encampmentCounty leaders and prison officials will hold the first of three town halls tonight at 6 p.m. in Harrisburg.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

Notice issued at Riverfront Park asking homeless to vacate by FridayIndividuals at the RIverfront Park will have until Friday at 3 p.m. to leave and

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

'We’re losing this park' — Protestors march in solidarity to save Cudell ParkReporter at News 5 Cleveland

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Fairmount Park murders: 2nd suspect arrested in 'execution style' murders in Philadelphia parkAuthorities say a woman has been arrested in the “execution style” murders of two people in Fairmount Park.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »