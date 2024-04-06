Homeless Man Wrongly Accused of Identity Theft

William Woods, a homeless man in Los Angeles, was wrongly accused of identity theft after reporting someone using his name for debt. He spent nearly two years locked up, including time in a state mental hospital.

Recently, the real culprit, Matthew David Keirans, pleaded guilty to federal charges. Keirans, who had assumed Woods' identity for decades, faces up to 32 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

