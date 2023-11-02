Homeless man's lewd act further draws safety concerns in Long Beach

"I feel hopeless," Quinones said. "Do I have to carry a concealed weapon? Do I have to go to those extremes." She said she has been talking to the city’s mayor, who is apparently promising her more police patrols and more lighting.

"How many people have to die?" Quinones said. "How many people have to get stabbed? How many people have to get sexually assaulted? For him to actually put more cops out there or do what’s necessary to keep us safe.

United States Headlines Read more: FOXLA »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS4SA: Former homeless outreach worker, internet famous for homeless stories, indicted on theft, other chargesA homelessness consultant who has held several positions with non-profits and government agencies was indicted on theft and misconduct charges.

Source: News4SA | Read more ⮕

FCN2GO: Vilano Beach residents say they found live animals inside dumpsters from to beach restoration projectLocals said they found dumpsters loaded with shells and some living creatures in them, all believed to be scored from the ocean floor.

Source: FCN2go | Read more ⮕

NBCLA: ‘He was attempting to rape me': Long Beach assault victim calls for stronger charges against suspectA woman who was attacked by a man in Long Beach is calling for charges to heavier consequences for the suspect.

Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕

NBCLA: DA called to reevaluate filing in Long Beach sexual assault caseA woman is calling on the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to reconsider misdemeanor charges made against a suspect that attacked her on a Long…

Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕

LADAILYNEWS: 2nd California case of local dengue fever reported in Long BeachA Long Beach resident recently contracted dengue fever despite not traveling outside of the United States, city officials have announced.

Source: ladailynews | Read more ⮕

LAIST: Long Beach Council Member Looks To Establish Native American CommissionNate Perez is an assistant producer on the LAist daily news team.

Source: LAist | Read more ⮕