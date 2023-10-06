Homeless camps 'suffocate' one of Denver's first LGBTQ bars, forcing closure

The owners of Denver's Triangle Bar are closing down the LGBTQ bar saying they feel"suffocated" from homeless camps around the city.
One of Denver’s first LGBTQ+ bars shuttered its doors Thursday after being “suffocated” by homeless encampments crowding the city. The Triangle Bar lost roughly 50% of its business in the last several months — with owner Scott Coors attributing the tavern’s floundering to downtown“With heavy hearts we announce that, effective today, Triangle Bar Denver is closing our doors indefinitely.
The historic bar came to its tragic end after conducting a 500-person survey in which 75% of its patrons confirmed they were visiting the business less frequently — and more than 60% citing safety concerns due to the encampments. headtopics.com
The Triangle Bar, which has been a staple since the 1970s, is located less than a tenth of a mile away from a massive tent city at Broadway and 20th Street.The Broadway camp has been a persistent nuisance for months, forcing Coors since August to consider closing the local landmark if the “inescapable problem” of homelessness didn’t improve soon.
“We had a clean neighborhood for less than 24 hours before they moved right back into the space where “gutter house” was,” said Coors. Other neighborhood bars and restaurants have also reported drastic drops in revenue due, with all of them blaming the homeless encampments. headtopics.com
The Triangle Bar will reopen for just one day Oct. 8 for what Coors is calling the "Farewell Beer Bust" to celebrate the "life of the Triangle."