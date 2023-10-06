Homeless camps 'suffocate' one of Denver's first LGBTQ bars, forcing closure

The owners of Denver's Triangle Bar are closing down the LGBTQ bar saying they feel"suffocated" from homeless camps around the city.

One of Denver’s first LGBTQ+ bars shuttered its doors Thursday after being “suffocated” by homeless encampments crowding the city. The Triangle Bar lost roughly 50% of its business in the last several months — with owner Scott Coors attributing the tavern’s floundering to downtown“With heavy hearts we announce that, effective today, Triangle Bar Denver is closing our doors indefinitely.

The historic bar came to its tragic end after conducting a 500-person survey in which 75% of its patrons confirmed they were visiting the business less frequently — and more than 60% citing safety concerns due to the encampments. headtopics.com

The Triangle Bar, which has been a staple since the 1970s, is located less than a tenth of a mile away from a massive tent city at Broadway and 20th Street.The Broadway camp has been a persistent nuisance for months, forcing Coors since August to consider closing the local landmark if the “inescapable problem” of homelessness didn’t improve soon.

“We had a clean neighborhood for less than 24 hours before they moved right back into the space where “gutter house” was,” said Coors. Other neighborhood bars and restaurants have also reported drastic drops in revenue due, with all of them blaming the homeless encampments. headtopics.com

The Triangle Bar will reopen for just one day Oct. 8 for what Coors is calling the “Farewell Beer Bust” to celebrate the “life of the Triangle.”The Triangle Bar will reopen for just one day Oct. 8 for what Coors is calling the “Farewell Beer Bust” to celebrate the “life of the Triangle.

Read more:

nypost »

Denver LGBTQ+ bar announces closureDisruptive Ink is located at 7625 W. Hampden Ave.

City plans to sweep homeless encampment in northeast Denver due to health concernsDenver is planning to sweep a homeless encampment at 8th and Logan in Capitol Hill on Tuesday. It's right across from the Governor's Mansion.

Overland Becomes Latest Denver Neighborhood to Push Back on Homeless Micro-CommunityResidents in Denver's Overland area are adding their voices to the city's rising chorus of concerns over Mayor Mike Johnston's micro-communities plan.

Denver's experiment with basic income for homeless people looks promisingZeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MSNBC Daily. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico, and he has also been published in, among other places, The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Nation, and The Intercept. You can sign up for his free politics newsletter here.

Tensions over Denver's proposed $2 billion budget for 2024 ramping up at Denver City HallTony Kovaleski is the contact7 Chief Investigative Reporter.

The Triangle Bar, one of Denver's first LGBTQ+ establishments, closes due to homeless encampments, owners sayJeff is an executive producer with the Denver7 Digital Team.