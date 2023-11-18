Homeland Security Seizes $1B in Counterfeit Goods in Largest Bust in US History

Boxes of counterfeit goods were loaded in the selling room as Homeland Security pulled off a $1 billion bust -- the largest in US history. Feds seize $1B in fake handbags and shoes from NYC storage unit in largest counterfeit bust in US history. The suspects, Abdulai Jalloh and Adama Sow, were charged separately with trafficking in counterfeit goods .





