Homeland Security Secretary Faces Questions About Somali Terrorist

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced questions about a Somali terrorist who entered the U.S. and traveled freely for almost a year before being arrested. Lawmakers are investigating whether the terrorist's flight to Minnesota was funded by taxpayer dollars.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WashTimes / 🏆 235. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas says Texas immigration law is unconstitutionalU.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says that a Texas law giving state authorities the power to arrest and deport migrants who have entered the country illegally is unconstitutional. Mayorkas spoke Thursday during a joint news conference with Guatemala President Bernardo Arévalo in the Guatemalan capital.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

US Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas says Texas immigration law is unconstitutionalU.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday that a Texas law giving state authorities the power to arrest and deport migrants who have entered the country illegally is unconst…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

US Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas says Texas immigration law is unconstitutionalU.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says that a Texas law giving state authorities the power to arrest and deport migrants who have entered the country illegally is unconstitutional.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

US Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas says Texas immigration law is unconstitutionalU.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says that a Texas law giving state authorities the power to arrest and deport migrants who have entered the country illegally is unconstitutional.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Senate to Receive Articles of Impeachment Against Homeland Security SecretaryHouse Speaker Mike Johnson has informed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will be sent to the Senate on April 10. Johnson urged Schumer to hold a trial expeditiously.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Democratic leader has 2 words for Republicans looking to impeach Homeland Security Secretary MayorkasDemocratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries shared two words for Republicans who are looking to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »