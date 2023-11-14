Homeland Secretary Mayorkas Avoids Impeachment as House Refers Matter to Committee

Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas temporarily avoided impeachment after the House voted to refer the matter to the Homeland Security Committee for an investigation into whether the Biden administration official should be charged with high crimes and misdemeanors for his handling of the southern border. Lawmakers voted 209-201 to defer the articles of impeachment, dealing a blow to Rep.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has pushed for months to impeach the Biden administration official over his handling of the southern border. The motion was tabled after eight Republicans joined all Democrats in shooting down the effort to impeach Mayorkas this week, even after Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) spoke with members leading up to the vote to whip up support. The Republicans who broke with their party to vote in favor of referring the motion include Reps. Cliff Bentz (R-OR), Ken Buck (R-CO), John Duarte (R-CA), Virginia Foxx (R-NC), Darrell Issa (R-CA), Tom McClintock (R-CA), Patrick McHenry (R-NC), and Michael Turner (R-OH

