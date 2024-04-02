Homebuyers Need to Earn 35% More Than Typical Household Income to Afford a House in the U.S.

Would-be homebuyers need to earn $113,520 a year to afford the typical house in the U.S. — 35% more than what the typical household earns annually, which is $84,072, according to a new analysis by real estate site Redfin. February 2021 was the last month when the typical household earned more money than they needed to afford the median home. They've been in a deficit ever since, said Chen Zhao, a senior economist at Redfin.
'Since the pandemic, affordability has just totally collapsed,' said Chen Zhao, a senior economist at Redfin. February 2021 was the last month when the typical household earned more money than it needed to afford the median home. There's been a deficit ever since, Zhao said. 'That deficit hit a peak in October of 2023,' she added
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »
Play-to-earn is out: ‘Challenge and Earn’ is the next major trend in Web3 gamingSkill-based Web3 gaming promises a new era for gamers and blockchain enthusiasts. Here’s how the shift to the challenge-and-earn model seeks to change the GameFi landscape
Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »
Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »
Here's what you need to earn to afford a typical house in San AntonioThe income required to buy a house in the San Antonio area in January 2024 was $38,307 more than in January 2020, according to Zillow Group Inc.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »