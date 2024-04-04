Homebuyers May Have to Wait Longer for Lower Mortgage Rates

Homebuyers hoping to capture a lower mortgage rate on the back of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in 2024 may have to wait a little longer. The housing market , still rebounding from COVID-induced inflationary pressures and the Fed's rate hikes aimed at stabilization, was eyeing relief from three projected policy adjustments later this year.

However, the prospect of those reduced rates dimmed Thursday after Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said that the inflation data the Fed is seeing doesn't correspond with its anticipated patterns. Kashkari, in an interview with Pensions & Investments, opened up about the Fed's predicament

