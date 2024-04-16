Home Values in Detroit Increase, Especially for Black Residents, After Bankruptcy

DETROIT — Home values in Detroit — especially for Black residents — have increased by billions of dollars in the years following the city’s exit from the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, according to a study released Tuesday.

“For decades, Detroit’s homeowners saw their family wealth evaporate as home values declined,” Mayor Mike Duggan said. “Now, those who stayed, most notably Black homeowners, have gained nearly $3 billion in new generational wealth because of our city’s neighborhoods comeback.”. Detroit exited bankruptcy in December 2014 with about $7 billion in debt restructured or wiped out. Since that time, the city has produced balanced budgets and surpluses, improved services and reduced blight.

The average home sale price in 2014 for homes in the Condon neighborhood was about $7,500. By 2022, the price was more than $71,000.

