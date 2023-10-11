Home insurance prices increased nearly 25 percent: Policygenius

from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo...

"To help pay for it all, insurance companies appear to be passing more of these costs onto customers than ever before," Policygenius said in its report. Notably, the total number of natural disasters in the U.S. in 2022 is nearly equal to the amount seen during the last decade, with Hurricane Ian being the second costliest storm in history, Poligenius reported. Between 2010 and 2019, the frequency of natural disasters nearly doubled from the prior decade to 131 or 13 per year, according to Policygenius research. .

"Many disaster-prone areas are relatively affordable because homebuyers and renters have a larger pool of homes to choose from," Redfin said in its report. "America is increasingly building housing in places endangered by climate change; more than half (55%) of homes built so far this decade face fire risk, while 45% face drought risk, a separate Redfin analysis found. headtopics.com

"Because the dwelling coverage portion of homeowners insurance is based on the cost to rebuild the home from the ground up, including the price of lumber, roofing, and other raw materials, the amount that insurers are responsible for paying out on each claim has also gone up," Policygenius said in its report.

If you have a mortgage, you're typically required to carry homeowners insurance, but you don't have to choose a particular policy from any specific company. You can save by comparing policies and shopping around for the best options. headtopics.com

Read more:

FOX10Phoenix »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Home insurance prices increased nearly 25%: PolicygeniusHome insurance costs have increased due to natural disasters and inflation pressures. But there are ways to save on homeowners insurance policies.

Retired home builder Larry Larsen lists Wash Park home for $3 millionJoe Nguyen is a digital strategist for The Denver Post. Previously he was the online prep sports editor. Prior to that, he covered Adams County and Aurora in the YourHub section. He has previously covered Colorado’s Asian-American communities as editor for Asian Avenue magazine and AsiaXpress.com. He is a Colorado native, lifelong gamer, beer enthusiast, pro-wrestling fan and former competitive eater.

Median Dallas-Fort Worth home price slips back to $400,000Breaking news and exclusive reporting about real estate, commercial development and housing trends in Dallas, Collin County, North Texas and beyond.

Argentine executives pitch fiscal discipline as election hits home stretchArgentina's next government will have to cut spending and stop printing pesos to get the inflation-wrecked economy back on track, executives and other members of the country's business community told Reuters.

The top 10 most expensive home sales in Hayward, reported the week of Sep. 25A house that sold for $2.8 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Hayward in the past week.

Best October Prime Day Deals at Home Depot 2023Amazon's fall sale means big savings at most retailers, like Home Depot. It's a great time to shop for Home Depot sales on everything from tools to fridges.