Home insurance premiums drop for Florida homeowner who moved to Alaska

When Carlee Simon, 46, moved to Alaska from Florida for a new job in May, she was in for a pleasant surprise: Her home insurance dropped by thousands of dollars. Simon, who owns multiple homes in and around Gainesville, Fla., said that she was paying more in insurance premiums than even the principal and interest on her mortgage. “We talk about pocketbook issues.

I do not understand why this one hasn’t been met with more aggressively,” Simon, who is currently an interim dean for the University of Alaska Southeast’s School of Education, told MarketWatch. She had previously worked as the Alachua County Schools’ Superintendent in North Central Florida. Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 — and over 33 million properties in the U.S. are at risk of hurricane-force wind damage, according to CoreLogic. That includes over 32 million single-family homes and one million multi-family residences. The company said that metro areas like New York City, Houston, Miami and Fort Lauderdale are at highest risk of being affected. “‘We had to get flood insurance on one house that will never flood — but it’s in the FEMA flood zone.’” — Carlee Simon, 46, who owns several properties in the Gainesville, Fla. area The estimated 33 million homes at risk is a record, Tom Larsen, senior director for CoreLogic Insurance Solutions, told MarketWatc

