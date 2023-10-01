Home Economics Co-Creator Hopeful Cancelled ABC Series Will Find New Home

Last week, ABC cancelled Home Economics after three seasons, but series co-creator Michael Colton is hopeful that it won't be the end of the story.

"I spent a couple of days off Twitter, so I'm just now catching up to the outpouring of love and support for our show. Making 42 episodes of Home Economics has been the best experience of my career, and that's due to our incredible cast, crew, and fans," Colton wrote.

— Michael Colton (@mikecolton) October 1, 2023

— Michael Colton (@mikecolton) October 1, 2023 "Though the show has run its course at ABC, I'm hopeful the Hayworths will pop up somewhere else, if only so I can continue to embarrass my real-life family. Love you all and #LupeForever." headtopics.

What is Home Economics About?Home Economics followed the"relationship among three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class, and one barely holding on." The series was created by writers Michael Colton and John Aboud, and starred Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. The series also featured Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila, JeCobi Swain as Kelvin, and Lidia Porto as Lupe.

The series debuted in 2021 and was a solid performer for the network, but not a breakout hit like Abbott Elementary. Season 3 of the series had 13 episodes — a reduction compared to the 22-episode order for Season 2 — but ABC had reportedly extended the casts' options, meaning they were considering a fourth season. The Season 3 and now series finale aired back in January of this year.

Home Economics is Not ABC's Only Recent CancellationIn September, ABC also cancelled The Wonder Years reboot after two seasons. That series centered on 12-year-old Dean Williams (Elisha"EJ" Williams) and his family in Montgomery, Alabama. The series was narrated by Marvel star Don Cheadle who served as the voice of adult Dean. The series also starred Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O'Neil as Cory Long, and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

With Home Economics officially cancelled by ABC, that leaves just one series — The Rookie: Feds — which has still not been renewed or cancelled by the network.

Do you hope that Home Economics gets a new home? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.