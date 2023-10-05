Holyoke shooting: Infant dead, mother in critical condition, police say

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskHampden District Attorney’s Office said that Alejandro Ramos, 22, was held without bail after he was arraigned Thursday, according toThe second suspect was identified as Johnluis Sanchez, 30.

A third suspect has been identified by investigators but the DA’s office said he is not in custody yet. “There are no words that could be sufficient in the face of what happened today to people in the Holyoke community, including innocent bystanders on a regional transit authority bus,” Acting Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt said in a statement, obtained by. Our thoughts are with them. And so are our hearts and our sorrow.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Jim Leydon, three male suspects were involved in an altercation, during which a shooting occurred,reported. One of the rounds struck a public bus and wounded an uninvolved woman who was seated in the vehicle, according to the television station.. headtopics.com

The names of the woman shot and those of the people involved in the shooting have not been released, according toby the Holyoke Police Department, 911 operators received multiple calls for help, along with notifications from ShotSpotter, shortly before 1 p.m. EDT.It was unclear how many people were injured in the shooting. Police said that more information would be released later Wednesday.

The shooting happened hours after Holyoke police held a news conference to address the amount of gunfire picked up by the ShotSpotter system installed in the city seven months ago, according to the television station. headtopics.com

The ShotSpotter program is a detection system that allows police to detect, find, and respond to gunfire.

Police identify 2 suspects in shooting that claimed life of baby delivered after mother shot on busInvestigators have identified two individuals allegedly involved in a shooting that claimed the life of a baby delivered after its mother was one of several people hit by gunfire during a fight in downtown Holyoke, Massachusetts. The Hampden District Attorney's Office says Alejandro Ramos, 22, of Holyoke, is scheduled to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Thursday. He will be charged with murder and other charges are expected to follow. The pregnant woman, who has not been identified, was shot while seated on a public bus and taken to a hospital. Her baby later died. A second suspect Johnluis Sanchez, 30, of Holyoke, remains hospitalized.