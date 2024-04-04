Holocaust Survivors Launch Speakers Bureau to Share Stories with Students

More than 250 Holocaust survivors have joined an international initiative to share their stories of loss and survival with students around the world during a time of rising antisemitism following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the war in the Gaza Strip. The Survivor Speakers Bureau was launched Thursday by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference.

“A Holocaust survivor speakers bureau of this scale and reach is unprecedented,” said Gideon Taylor, the president of the Claims Conference. “At a moment of dramatically rising antisemitism, this program tells the history and educates for the future.” Six million European Jews and people from other minorities were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators during the Holocaust. The speakers bureau connects Holocaust survivors with students both virtually and in person

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin Layer 2 Conference 2024 Unveils First Look at All-Star SpeakersBitcoin Layer 2 Conference 2024 Unveils First Look at All-Star Speakers

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Gaza will ‘remake or break’ the UN - speakers at Antalya Diplomacy ForumIsrael’s bombing of Gaza is likely to affect Joe Biden’s electoral prospects nine months on, potentially leading to a new dynamic that may catalyse groundbreaking changes in American foreign policy and a long-awaited reform of the United Nations.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Artists, speakers pull out of SXSW over U.S. Army sponsorshipMore than 80 musicians and panelists say they will no longer appear at the nine-day festival, citing the U.S. Army’s support for Israel amid war with Hamas.

Source: TexasTribune - 🏆 441. / 53 Read more »

Kylie Kelce announced as one of Cabrini University's final commencement speakersKylie Kelce, a former Cabrini University graduate and wife of Eagles' legend Jason Kelce, has been picked to deliver the school's final undergrad commencement address.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Scientists are using underwater speakers to help restore degraded coral reefs: StudyCorals rely on rich soundscapes to thrive, researchers have discovered.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

How to connect AirPlay speakersAbby Ferguson is the Associate Editor for Gear and Reviews at PopPhoto, joining the team in 2022.

Source: PopSci - 🏆 298. / 63 Read more »