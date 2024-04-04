Holocaust survivors launch initiative to share stories with students amid rising antisemitism

More than 250 Holocaust survivors have joined an international initiative to share their stories of loss and survival with students around the world during a time of rising antisemitism following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the war in the Gaza Strip. The Survivor Speakers Bureau was launched Thursday by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference.
'A Holocaust survivor speakers bureau of this scale and reach is unprecedented,' said Gideon Taylor, the president of the Claims Conference. 'At a moment of dramatically rising antisemitism, this program tells the history and educates for the future.' HOUSE REPS DEMAND MIT HAND OVER RECORDS ON ‘PERVASIVE’ ANTISEMITISM: ‘WE HAVE GRAVE CONCERNS’ Six million European Jews and people from other minorities were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators during the Holocaus
Holocaust Survivors Initiative Share Stories Students Rising Antisemitism
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »
Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: BestLifeOnline - 🏆 533. / 51 Read more »
Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »
Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »