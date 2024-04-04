Holocaust survivors launch initiative to share stories with students amid rising antisemitism

More than 250 Holocaust survivors have joined an international initiative to share their stories of loss and survival with students around the world during a time of rising antisemitism following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the war in the Gaza Strip. The Survivor Speakers Bureau was launched Thursday by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference.

'A Holocaust survivor speakers bureau of this scale and reach is unprecedented,' said Gideon Taylor, the president of the Claims Conference. 'At a moment of dramatically rising antisemitism, this program tells the history and educates for the future.' HOUSE REPS DEMAND MIT HAND OVER RECORDS ON ‘PERVASIVE’ ANTISEMITISM: ‘WE HAVE GRAVE CONCERNS’ Six million European Jews and people from other minorities were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators during the Holocaus

Holocaust Survivors Initiative Share Stories Students Rising Antisemitism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bubba Pollard wins Rattler 250 for second straight year, this time on his birthdayWho will win the half-mile race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday? Let’s take a look at the favorites and longshot picks.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Kasey Kleyn spends 16th birthday preparing for Rattler 250, now scheduled for SaturdayWho will win the half-mile race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday? Let’s take a look at the favorites and longshot picks.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Nigeria sends troops to rescue more than 250 kidnapped studentsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

250 'Would You Rather' Questions That Are Impossible to AnswerDigital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle.

Source: BestLifeOnline - 🏆 533. / 51 Read more »

Bubba Pollard set to defend Rattler 250 title at South Alabama SpeedwayWho will win the half-mile race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday? Let’s take a look at the favorites and longshot picks.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Uber-rare Ferrari 250 GTO comes up for saleA Ferrari 250 GTO with a numbers-matching engine and body can be yours.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »