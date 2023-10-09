Hollywood writers vote to approve contract deal that ended strike as actors negotiate

, while actors remain in negotiations to find a way out of their own strike. The Writers Guild of America announced Monday that 99% of the 8,525 members who cast ballots voted to ratify the deal. The agreement was widely touted as a win by leaders, and widely praised by members, with major gains in payment, size of show staffs and control of artificial intelligence in scripts.

Writers guild leaders urged studios to grant actors' demands and said their members would picket alongside them until a deal was reached. The writers' new contract runs thorough May 1, 2026, three years after their previous contract expired and they went on strike. After negotiations that saw direct involvement from the chiefs of Disney, Netflix and Warner Bros.

Hollywood writers vote to approve contract deal that ended strike as actors negotiateHollywood writers have voted almost unanimously to approve the contract agreement reached by their union leaders that ended a strike after nearly five months. The Writers Guild of America announced Monday that 99% of the more than 8,000 members who cast ballots voted to ratify the three-year deal. Union leaders reached a tentative agreement with studios on Sept. 24. Two days later, their board members voted to approve the agreement and declared the strike over. Actors remain in negotiations to e

