Hollywood writers' strike may be nearing end

The Writers Guild of America and representatives for TV and film studios met Sunday for a fifth consecutive day of negotiations as many hope the months-long strike is nearing an end. Elise Preston reports.

Video: Hollywood strike breakthrough as writers and Hollywood studios close to reaching a dealCNN’s Oliver Darcy reports that sources are telling him that the writers who are on strike and Hollywood studios are close to reaching an agreement.

After Marathon Session, Writers Guild Negotiations Conclude Friday Without DealFor the third consecutive day this week, union negotiators and studio CEOs met across the bargaining table without finalizing a deal, but are expected to continue to meet in coming days.

Writers Guild of America, Studios Near Deal on Next Three-Year ContractSources say the details are currently with company-side lawyers, who have been working on language since Friday night.

‘Very close’: Writers Guild of America, studios near deal, sources sayThe Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May 2.

Writers Guild And Studios Deal Not Final Yet; Meeting Sunday Is PossibleEXCLUSIVE: The roller coaster ride of the Writers Guild and the Hollywood studios trying to seal a deal to end the writers’ nearly 5-month-long strike isn’t over yet. After a day many t…

