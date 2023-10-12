Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam 'bullying tactics'

Picketers carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. Hollywood's writers strike was declared over Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production.

When negotiations resumed with writers last month, their strike ended five days later, but similar progress was not made with the actors union.“It is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction,” the AMPTP said in a statement.

In a letter to members sent early Thursday, SAG AFTRA said that figure was overestimated by 60%. The union said its negotiators were “profoundly disappointed” the studios had broken off talks. Actors have been on strike over issues including increases in pay for streaming programming and control of the use of their images generated by artificial intelligence. headtopics.com

But the union letter to actors said the companies “refuse to protect performers from being replaced by AI, they refuse to increase your wages to keep up with inflation, and they refuse to share a tiny portion of the immense revenue YOUR work generates for them.

The writers did have their own false start in negotiations, however. A month before the successful talks, the initial attempt to restart ended after just a few days.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Strike talks break off between Hollywood actors and studiosStrike talks have broken off between Hollywood actors and studios

Strike talks break off between Hollywood actors and studiosStrike talks have broken off between Hollywood actors and studios

Strike talks break off between Hollywood actors and studiosStrike talks have broken off between Hollywood actors and studios. The alliance of studios and streaming services that negotiates with actors said late Wednesday that the two sides are so far apart in their contract talks that there is no point in continuing. Negotiations resumed last week for the first time since the actors went on strike in July.

Strike talks break off between Hollywood actors and studiosStrike talks have broken off between Hollywood actors and studios.

Strike talks break off between Hollywood actors and studiosStrike talks have broken off between Hollywood actors and studios

Strike talks break off between Hollywood actors and studiosStrike talks have broken off between Hollywood actors and studios.