Hollywood strike negotiators under mounting pressure to make a deal

The months-long actor's strike has wreaked havoc on Hollywood. Thousands are out of work, productions have been put on hold and numerous industries have been affected, costing the California economy over $5 billion. Hollywood's studios and streamers returned to the bargaining table with SAG-Aftra, the union that represents over 150,000 actors, Friday for what is their third round of meetings this week.

All sources confirmed a report by Variety that the AMPTP offered a 7% increase in minimum rates. When it comes to AI, the union wants oversight and veto power in how AI is used with their performers, something that AMPTP is not prepared to agree to, the sources said. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos spoke out about the ongoing negotiations earlier this month and said that the main issue keeping both sides from making a deal was a levy on subscribers.

